Coronavirus in Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot cancels all meetings after 10 from CMO, CMR test positive

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday cancelled all meetings and interactions after 10 persons from the CMO and CMR tested positive for coronavirus.
As per sources out of the ten, six are from CMO and four from CMR staff. All appointments of CM Ashok Gehlot's with people, coming from different parts of the state, have also been cancelled. No further appointments are being scheduled.
This decision has been taken in view of the fact that they interact with staff at various levels when coming to meet the chief minister. The cabinet meeting that was to be held last evening was also cancelled.
Meanwhile, surge in coronavirus cases continued in Rajasthan with 1,345 fresh cases reported in the state on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 76,015. The state also witnessed 13 deaths due to the disease as the death toll mounted to 1,005, an official report said.
The latest fatalities were reported from Bhartapur (1), Bhilwara (1), Bikaner (1), Churu (1), Jaipur (3), Jaisalmer (1), Jodhpur (2), Kota (2) and Udaipur (1). Out of the fresh 1,345 cases, the maximum was reported from Jodhpur where as many as 233 persons tested positive for COVID-19, the report said.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)