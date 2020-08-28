Coronavirus in Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot cancels all meetings after 10 from CMO, CMR test positive

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday cancelled all meetings and interactions after 10 persons from the CMO and CMR tested positive for coronavirus.

As per sources out of the ten, six are from CMO and four from CMR staff. All appointments of CM Ashok Gehlot's with people, coming from different parts of the state, have also been cancelled. No further appointments are being scheduled.

This decision has been taken in view of the fact that they interact with staff at various levels when coming to meet the chief minister. The cabinet meeting that was to be held last evening was also cancelled.