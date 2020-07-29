Rajasthan Crisis: Ashok Ghelot govt sends 3rd proposal to Guv Kalraj Mishra on special Assembly session

Jaipur: The tension between Rajasthan Government and Governor Kalraj Mishra over calling a special Assembly session is escalating by the day. The government has sent him its third cabinet proposal seeking a special Assembly session. This was after a cabinet meeting that lasted over two hours. Sources say that the government has once again urged that the session be called from July 31.

The Congress too is ready to take on the Governor and has announced a social media campaign under the hashtag 'Get Well Soon Governor'. Party's state in-charge Avinash Pande announced on micro blogging site Twitter that the Governor is suffering from the 'virus of one-sided thinking'.

“Governor Kalraj Mishra has an image of being an able administrator who is known for his political righteousness. But in the case of Rajasthan he has been adopting a partisan approach which is contrary to the rules laid down in the Constitution,” wrote Pande.