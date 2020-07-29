Rajasthan Crisis: Ashok Ghelot govt sends 3rd proposal to Guv Kalraj Mishra on special Assembly session

Jaipur: The tension between Rajasthan Government and Governor Kalraj Mishra over calling a special Assembly session is escalating by the day. The government has sent him its third cabinet proposal seeking a special Assembly session. This was after a cabinet meeting that lasted over two hours. Sources say that the government has once again urged that the session be called from July 31.
The Congress too is ready to take on the Governor and has announced a social media campaign under the hashtag 'Get Well Soon Governor'. Party's state in-charge Avinash Pande announced on micro blogging site Twitter that the Governor is suffering from the 'virus of one-sided thinking'.
“Governor Kalraj Mishra has an image of being an able administrator who is known for his political righteousness. But in the case of Rajasthan he has been adopting a partisan approach which is contrary to the rules laid down in the Constitution,” wrote Pande.
Speaking to media after the cabinet meeting, Revenue Minister Harish Choudhary said, “The queries that have been put forth by the Governor to the government fall under the purview of the Speaker. He will inform what the preparations have been made for safety against Corona and other related issues.”
“The cabinet is recommending that a session be called and the Governor is not permitting it. This is unconstitutional. On four earlier occasions he has given sanctions for sessions to be called at short notice, so it is beyond comprehension why he is refusing this time,” added Choudhary. The political drama being played out in Rajasthan has turned into a logjam. The ball is once again in the Governor’s court and all eyes are on him. Four cabinet meetings have been held in the last seven days and there have been six cabinet meetings in the last one month. But there is still no decision on the issue of calling a special Assembly session.
