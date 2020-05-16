Coronavirus in Rajasthan: 116 Jaipur district jail inmates test positive; new inmates will now be sent to Dausa jail

Total 177 persons have tested COVID-19 positive in Rajasthan on Saturday morning. Out of these, 116 are inmates of the Jaipur District Jail and new inmates would now be sent to Dausa Jail.

Additionally, in Bhilwara also six people have tested positive.

As per the 2 pm report on Saturday 122 persons have tested positive in Jaipur including the 116 inmates. Moreover, 21 tested positive in Dungarpur, 9 in Udaipur, 6 in Bhilwara and Jodhpur, 4 in Ajmer, 2 in Sirohi and 1 each in Barmer, Bharatpur, Chittorgarh, Jhunjhunu, Kota, Pali and Sikar.

This takes the total number of positives in the state to 4,812. Out of these, 360 are migrants. On including 49 BSF personnel, 61 evacuees and 2 foreigners the total cumulative number of positives reaches 4924. Presently there are 2014 active positive cases in Rajasthan. Total 2785 have recovered and 2,480 have been discharged. The total number of deaths in the state are 125.

The state has tested 2,21,439 samples out of which 2,13,395 have tested negative, 4,924 are positive and 3,120 samples are still under process.

Samples of 432 inmates of Jaipur district jail had been taken after the jail superintendent and 9 inmates tested positive. More reports are still awaited. Samples of inmates in the Jaipur Central Jail have also been taken after two patients tested positive and sent to the hospital. However, the two patients had been kept separately and were not in contact with others.

In an effort to check spread of the virus, Dausa Jail has been cleared and sanitized. All inmates for Jaipur, Alwar and Sawai Madhopur jails will now be sent to Dausa Jail. They would be kept here for 20 to 25 days and undergo testing. Only then would they be sent to their allocated jails.