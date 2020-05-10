Corona sneaks into Byculla women's jail

Mumbai: A 54-year-old inmate of the Byculla women's jail tested positive for novel coronavirus, two days after a doctor attached to the jail had tested positive, said an official. The inmate was first referred to JJ Hospital after her oxygen saturation level fell below 90 per cent.

After her second test for Covid-19 also came back positive, she was transferred to St George's Hospital on Saturday.

According to officials, the woman is the first prisoner from the Byculla jail to test positive. After being admitted to JJ Hospital, she was tested but initially, her reports were negative.

However, a second test on May 8 was positive. She was then transferred to the St George hospital for further treatment. An official said, a doctor attached to Byculla jail had earlier tested positive and had missed work for 20 days.