Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad: Uddhav holds review meeting as state records 11,147 new cases

"During our fight against the COVID-19, elected representatives should work as a link between citizens and the government," Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday.

While Thackeray assured that there was enough stock of ventilators, PPE kits and N-95 masks in the state, he added that he had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the supply of ventilators, PPE kits and and N-95 masks to the state even after the existing deadline of September.

"We have given financial help to municipal corporations and we will continue to support the civic bodies during the fight against the virus," said Thackeray. He added that a task force is being set up in every district to stem the spread of the viral disease.

"There is a need to increase beds in hospitals in Pune and the civic body should take a lead in this regard," the CM said, urging the municipal corporations of Pune, Aurangabad and Nashik to work towards increasing beds in hospitals.

"The state government will provide all the required financial help," he assured.

"The administration should create awareness among people and encourage them to use masks and follow social distancing norms," the CM added.