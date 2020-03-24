Coronavirus in Kerala: Passports of defiant NRIs confiscated as police act tough

Two Dubai-returned persons in Kasargod who refused to follow the coronavirus guidelines relating to home isolation will have their passports confiscated, the district administration announced.
Both of them were found to freely roam the streets and interact with people in violation of instructions given to them by the district administration. The district collector said that they had been warned repeatedly, but they refused to mend their ways.
It has been found that they were instrumental for a number of people getting infested with the virus. They also run the risk of being debarred permanently from seeking new passports.
The extreme step follows the casual manner in which some of the NRIs have been responding to the instructions of the authorities. In several districts, the police had to take out route marches to warn people against venturing out on the streets. Kasargod accounts for the largest number of corona virus infections, which are continuing to increase.
A large number of people have been booked in various towns for flouting guidelines and leaving their homes without valid reasons. Prohibitory orders have been clamped on more districts as people refused to stay indoors and came out to ‘enjoy’ traffic-free roads, seeking to convert the lockdown into a holiday.
The police showed leniency initially, trying to explain to the offenders and turning them back, but as the tendency to treat the restrictions casually increased as the day progressed, they decided to act tough and register cases.
The district administrations have introduced the system of curfew passes to restrict the turnout of people. The passes will be issued on the condition that those who want to go out fill out a form, detailing the purpose of their trip.
The government has assured that those who are confined to their homes and unable to procure essential supplies that arrangements would be made to deliver the required items at their doorsteps.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a videoconference with the representatives of trade and industry and impressed upon them the need to ensure efficient home delivery to discourage people from coming out. The government expects these arrangements to be in place in the next couple of days.
