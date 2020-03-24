Coronavirus in Kerala: Passports of defiant NRIs confiscated as police act tough

Two Dubai-returned persons in Kasargod who refused to follow the coronavirus guidelines relating to home isolation will have their passports confiscated, the district administration announced.

Both of them were found to freely roam the streets and interact with people in violation of instructions given to them by the district administration. The district collector said that they had been warned repeatedly, but they refused to mend their ways.

It has been found that they were instrumental for a number of people getting infested with the virus. They also run the risk of being debarred permanently from seeking new passports.

The extreme step follows the casual manner in which some of the NRIs have been responding to the instructions of the authorities. In several districts, the police had to take out route marches to warn people against venturing out on the streets. Kasargod accounts for the largest number of corona virus infections, which are continuing to increase.

A large number of people have been booked in various towns for flouting guidelines and leaving their homes without valid reasons. Prohibitory orders have been clamped on more districts as people refused to stay indoors and came out to ‘enjoy’ traffic-free roads, seeking to convert the lockdown into a holiday.

The police showed leniency initially, trying to explain to the offenders and turning them back, but as the tendency to treat the restrictions casually increased as the day progressed, they decided to act tough and register cases.