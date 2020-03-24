Coronavirus in India: Pune's Mylab Discovery Solutions develops India's first indigenous COVID-19 testing kit

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic which has rocked the world, claiming 17,138 lives and infecting 392,159 people globally, the Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd has developed India's first indigenous COVID-19 testing kit, ANI reported on Tuesday.
The kit has been approved by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and a single kit costs Rs 80,000 and can test 100 patients.
Ranjit Desai, Scientist at Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd, told ANI that they can produce 1 to 1.5 lakh test kits in a week and these cost 1/4th the price of their imported counterparts.
Meanwhile, 32 states and UTs have announced a complete lockdown in the entire state/UT covering 560 districts after the total number of positive cases rose to 446 as on March 24. 37 are cured/discharged/migrated cases and 9 deaths have been registered, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
In Maharashtra, the number of positive cases of coronavirus rose to 107 after 5 from Mumbai and 1 from Ahemdnagar tested positive for the deadly virus.
