Coronavirus in India: Pune's Mylab Discovery Solutions develops India's first indigenous COVID-19 testing kit

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic which has rocked the world, claiming 17,138 lives and infecting 392,159 people globally, the Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd has developed India's first indigenous COVID-19 testing kit, ANI reported on Tuesday.

The kit has been approved by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and a single kit costs Rs 80,000 and can test 100 patients.

Ranjit Desai, Scientist at Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd, told ANI that they can produce 1 to 1.5 lakh test kits in a week and these cost 1/4th the price of their imported counterparts.

