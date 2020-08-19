Coronavirus in Kerala: In a first, state reports over 2,000 new cases in just 24 hours

Kerala’s worst Covid-19 fears seem to be coming true, with the number of new cases now crossing the 2,000-threshold on Wednesday for the first time ever since the pandemic hit us. The state reported a total number of 2,333 new cases for the day.

Only last week, health minister K K Shylaja had warned that the daily caseload could go up by between 10,000 and 20,000 by September. The projection was based on expert studies. And going by the rate of increase in the last few days, that number seems to be a near certainty.

What causes the greatest worry is the fact that about 95 percent of the new cases are due to spread of infection through contacts. The remaining ones are accounted for by cases where the origin is not known. There is also a consistent increase in the number of deaths, which on Wednesday was seven.