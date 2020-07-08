Coronavirus in Jharkhand: CM Hemant Soren goes into home quarantine as MLA tests positive

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has quarantined himself at his Ranchi residence after a cabinet minister whom he had met recently tested positive for COVID-19, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The chief minister had recently come in contact with Drinking and Sanitation Minister Mithilesh Thakur who has tested positive for COVID-19. Soren has also urged staff members of the Chief Minister's Office to go into home quarantine, it said.

Soren has wished a speedy recovery of Thakur and another Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Mathura Mahato, who tested positive for the disease on Tuesday, the statement said.