Coronavirus in India: Jharkhand extends lockdown till July 31

The Jharkhand government has decided to extend the lockdown till July 31 to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state. All schools and religious places will remain closed during this period.

Jharkhand Chief secretary Sukhdev Singh on Saturday issued a circular to extend the lockdown. "All religious places, schools, hotels, spa and salons in the state will remain closed till further orders," says the circular.

All district administrations have been directed to ensure that provisions of the lockdown extension are implemented seriously and effectively in their area. Apart from emergency work a complete ban has been imposed on all kinds of movement between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. It would be compulsory to wear face masks at public places, work places and maintaining a distance of 6 feet while travelling.

All activities including social, political, religious, sports, entertainment like cinema halls will remain suspended. Schools, gyms, coaching institutes, swimming pools, assembly halls will also remain closed during the lockdown period.

Only 50 people would be allowed to attend a marriage function and people will have to wear face mask. Social distancing should be ensured and not more than 20 people would be allowed to take part in the last rites of a person.

A complete ban will continue on spitting in public places and consumption of liquor, pan, gutkha and tobacco at public places has also been banned. Further, the government has advised people above 65 years, pregnant women and children less than 10 years of age to remain at home.

Jharkhand has recorded more than 2,300 coronavirus cases and 15 deaths so far.