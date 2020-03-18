Coronavirus in India: Watch Gurgaon residents sing the Gayatri Mantra from their balconies

"You can’t touch but you can sing across rooftops

Sing to me down the phone

Sing and promise me you won’t stop

Sing and you’re never alone.”

U2 frontman Bono's new song may be an Instagram hit inspired by Italy, but the song holds meaning for people closer to home too.

With an increasing number of people in India taking up the concept of social distancing, there are many who have taken to working remotely and/or staying home to avoid coming into contact with the novel coronavirus. And while it is often difficult to keep yourself occupied when confined to your house, residents in Gurgaon found a way.

A residential complex in the city took inspiration from quarantined Italians to come up with their own community musicale.

In the video men and women can be seen emerging onto balconies across the complex as conchs are blown. One of the balconies even has an Indian flag flying to the side. There are also people on the street below, standing within the complex perimeter who lead the singers into the Gayatri Mantra.

In another video clip they can be seen singing 'Hum Honge Kamyab'.