Coronavirus in India: Watch Gurgaon residents sing the Gayatri Mantra from their balconies

"You can’t touch but you can sing across rooftops
Sing to me down the phone
Sing and promise me you won’t stop
Sing and you’re never alone.”
U2 frontman Bono's new song may be an Instagram hit inspired by Italy, but the song holds meaning for people closer to home too.
With an increasing number of people in India taking up the concept of social distancing, there are many who have taken to working remotely and/or staying home to avoid coming into contact with the novel coronavirus. And while it is often difficult to keep yourself occupied when confined to your house, residents in Gurgaon found a way.
A residential complex in the city took inspiration from quarantined Italians to come up with their own community musicale.
In the video men and women can be seen emerging onto balconies across the complex as conchs are blown. One of the balconies even has an Indian flag flying to the side. There are also people on the street below, standing within the complex perimeter who lead the singers into the Gayatri Mantra.
In another video clip they can be seen singing 'Hum Honge Kamyab'.
Earlier, videos had emerged from different parts of Italy depicting people singing from their balconies amid the coronavirus outbreak that has brought the state to a halt. Italy, at present one of the worst affected countries had earlier shut its borders in a bid to control the spread of the virus. The death toll has crossed 2,500 and over 31,500 have tested positive so far.
The videos came from various parts of the country and had found favour with many on the internet.
Watch one of the videos below:
As many as 276 Indians have been infected with coronavirus abroad, including 255 in Iran, 12 in UAE and five in Italy, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
Within the country, three people who had tested positive for the virus have passed away while 151 people have so far tested positive for the virus.
