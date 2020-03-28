Coronavirus in India: Kerala reports 1st death as a 69-year-old man dies

Kerala reported its first coronavirus death, with a patient under treatment in the Ernakulam Medical College losing the fight on Saturday morning.

The man who had come from Dubai on March 16 was in isolation at home but on March 22 he developed signs of pneumonia, following which he was admitted to the hospital. The 69-year has had a history of heart ailments and high blood pressure. His infested wife is also under treatment in the same hospital.

The first coronavirus death in the state has caused concern among the health authorities, but they say this does not show any change in the status of coronavirus infection in the state, although the condition of some more patients is stated to be causing concern.

The body of the dead man will be buried as per the prescribed protocol for deaths from virus attacks and will not be handed over to the relatives. They were shown the body on a video wall.