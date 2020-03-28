Amid the coronavirus outbreak, here's India's toughest question: Can India's slum dwellers follow a lockdown?

So, the slums got regularised. And each household was given a free flat – from 350 square feet to 500 square feet. They called it regularization. The courts vetted on humanitarian grounds.

Yes, there were bogus households. Study table 2 and you will see how the game is played. The legislators knew all about bogus households. But they urged people to look the other way. The booty is to be shared, isn’t it, they asked. Everyone benefits. The politicians chortled. And we could be shown as having a concern for the downtrodden, for the helpless and the shelterless. The songs were seductive, all right.

Honesty is stupidity

The poor, honest, god-fearing Bihari was a sucker. He was willing to slave. He was willing to stay six people to a room, pay his rent. Legally. Stupid man! He could have gone to the crowd puller and got his house for free.

Nobody bothered about the message that legislators were sending to people – don’t bother about being right; instead demand the illegal as your birthright.

The Election Commission also looked the other way. He refused to ask the question, can an illegal address on an illegally acquired land be treated as the address for granting voting rights?

After all, all legislators wanted a way to create votebanks. They had found a way to win votes in an area where the local community did not want them. Democracy be damned. This was better than stuffing ballot boxes. What an exciting game!

Some governments like Maharashtra even decided to waive property taxes in perpetuity. The taxpayers can pay for the loss to municipal receipts, they chuckled.

The day of reckoning

So long as it was malaria, or diarrhoea in slums, it was all right. It was a disease which afflicted the poor. The rich and the privileged were still safe.

Then came Covid1- or coronavirus. The rich were the targets. It spread through aeroplanes and through cruise ships; in conference rooms as well. Yet it could be carried and spread by the poor. Now could get to the rich and the powerful as well. Now the slums have begun to haunt the politicians. They are giving it special attention and focus.

Suddenly India’s legislators have begun waking up to the great danger they are confronted with. And a big problem too.How do you lockdown a slum?How do you enforce social distancing in a slum where more than 3-4 people live in a room – never mind official statistics which showed less than one person (fractions are permitted on paper) as a size of each slum household.

They had now begun to realise that the growth of slums was faster than the growth of populations. And the growth of households was ridiculously far more rapid than the growth in slum populations.

They had begun to acknowledge the absurdity of having a household size of just 0.5 people per household, confirming that entitlements for slums had become ten times larger than they ought to be (subsidised electricity, water, gas cylinders and rations are given to households, not the numbers of people). The slum dweller voted the crowd-puller to power during elections. The crowd-puller had protected them. Now coronavirus had made that relationship uncomfortable. The slumdweller was now the big threat to the crowd-puller’s own existence.

With climate change and rapid urbanization, the prevalence of epidemics has become more frequent than in the past century. If coronavirus goes, expect another to erupt periodically. With more epidemics, slums have begun to threaten the powerful and the privileged.

The politician was now between the rock and a hard place. He could not do without slums as his power base depended on them. He couldn’t keep them either, because now they would spread the disease. It was after-all impossible to lockdown a slum.