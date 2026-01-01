 Punjab: 3 People Killed, One Injured As Vehicle Hits Motorcycle In Hoshiarpur
Three men were killed and a fourth seriously injured when an unidentified vehicle struck their motorcycle near Borha village in Hoshiarpur’s Garhshankar area. The victims were traveling from Sri Anandpur Sahib to Garhshankar. Police recovered the bodies, admitted the injured to hospital, and are currently searching for the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run incident.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 12:07 PM IST
article-image
Punjab: 3 People Killed, One Injured As Vehicle Hits Motorcycle In Hoshiarpur | Representational Image

Hoshiarpur: Three men were killed and another seriously injured after an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle in the Garhshankar area here on Thursday morning, police said.

About The Incident

The incident occurred near the Water Supply Office in Borha village when the four men were travelling on the two-wheeler from Sri Anandpur Sahib towards Garhshankar.

Police said three of the men died on the spot, while the fourth sustained serious injuries.

article-image

On receiving information, police personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the Civil Hospital in Garhshankar for post-mortem examination.

The injured man was admitted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment. Police said efforts are on to trace the vehicle involved in the accident.

