Coronavirus in India: With liquor stores shut, Kerala man with alleged withdrawal symptoms commits suicide

People in Kerala appear to consume a fair amount of alcohol, with the state earning a large chunk of its revenue from liquor sales. In 2018-19 for example, the state earned a record Rs. 14,508 crore from liquor sales. And with there being a sudden void when it comes to the availability of liquor, the state has a new fear -- people suffering from withdrawal symptoms.

India on Wednesday went into a lockdown that is slated to last 21 days and will see only essential items being sold, even as people are discouraged fro stepping out of their houses. And while some would argue that items such as cigarettes and alcohol do not count as being 'essential', the topic is debatable. In Kerala recently, one man committed suicide, allegedly after being unable to get his hands on alcohol.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, 38-year-old K Sanoj had turned violent on Thursday night after being unable to get alcohol. He was found hanging in his room at his residence in Thavanur in Thrissur. The police said that a post-mortem would be conducted.