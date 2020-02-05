'God's own country': Kerala residents baffled after liquor flows from their water taps

In God's own country, things aren't always what they seem to be. Take the case of Chalakudy in Kerala's Thrissur district, where residents recently opened their taps to discover water laced with alcohol.

According to a Manorama article, the inhabitants of 18 families of Solomon’s Avenue Flat near the KSRTC bus stand have a rather unusual problem -- their water smells and tastes like liquor.

Tracing the problem back to its root, it would seem that liquor seized from a nearby bar about six years ago, had recently been disposed off by officials.

The decision to dispose of around 6,000 litres of liquor on the bar premises meant that a huge pit had to be dug in the area. The seized alcohol was then poured into it. Reportedly, the arduous task took about six hours.

The pit in question is rather close to the well on the flat premises, and the alcohol appears to have seeped through the soil and made its way to the water.