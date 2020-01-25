Mumbai: 24x7 rules may not make tipplers happy; restaurants will lose liquor permits if they serve alcohol after 1.30 am

To ensure this, there will be no change in the 1.30-am limit for serving alcohol, the guidelines state, and also mention that stringent action will be taken against those flouting norms.

These establishments/restaurants opting for the 24x7 plan will have to give an undertaking to the Excise Department and to Mumbai police confirming that they will not serve alcohol after 1.30 am. The establishments will have to put a notice in a prominent place on their premises regarding this.

The policy will be implemented in the first phase ensuring that residential areas are not affected. Noise guidelines along with other civic and environmental norms will have to be observed. Establishments in Bandra Kurla Complex, Nariman Point, Lower Parel, and erstwhile mill compounds will be allowed to operate throughout, subject to clearance from the BMC and the Mumbai Police. Besides, locations such as Juhu Chowpatty, Girgaum Chowpatty, Worli Sea Face, Bandra Bandstand, Nariman Point (NCPA corner) are being discussed for food trucks.

The guidelines also mention precautionary/safety measures to be in place while implementing the 24x7 plan. They instruct those opting for the plan to ensure they have adequate infrastructure to handle visitors along with ample parking facilities, appoint trained staff for late shifts, qualified security personnel, and robust surveillance systems.

Apart from this, the establishments have been asked to maintain minimum disturbance/nuisance level.

Clarifying on the permissions and rules, a senior BMC official said: “All necessary permissions required to allow an establishment to operate 24X7 are already in place. The excise laws will continue as they are and no relaxation will be provided to the same.”