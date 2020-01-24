Seven Mcdonald's outlets in Mumbai ready for 24x7 run

All the seven outlets are located in premium malls spread across the city. Its senior director Saurabh Kalra said this will make Mumbai a truly "maximum city".

The city, which has a reputation of not sleeping at all, generally relishes on illegal eateries that thrive across neighbourhoods, with egg varieties being a favourite night snack.

The Retailers Association of India had in a statement said that employment will increase by 10 per cent in the city because of such a move.

"This is a win-win for all. It will help increase customer satisfaction because customers can buy things whenever there is a need. It will help retailers achieve better sales as well as increase the revenue collection for the state government," it had said.

Many of the mall owners have reportedly said that initially they will be open only till 3 am and may take it up to 5 AM.

The government move comes with riders including inability to operate in residential areas in the late hours, and other applicable limits on noise pollution.