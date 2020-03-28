Rishi Kapoor suggests liquor shops should be open amid coronavirus lockdown, says 'Black mein to sell ho hi raha hai'

After saying that the government of India must declared 'Emergency' to battle the coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor opined that it should also open liquor stores. The actor who often gets trolled for his outlandish opinions wrote, "Think. Government should for sometime in the evening open all licensed liquor stores."

'The Body' actor took to his Twitter and wrote, "Think. Government should for sometime in the evening open all licensed liquor stores. Don’t get me wrong. Man will be at home only what with all this depression, uncertainty around. Cops,doctors,civilians etc... need some release. Black mein to sell ho hi raha hai."