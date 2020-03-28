Rishi Kapoor suggests liquor shops should be open amid coronavirus lockdown, says 'Black mein to sell ho hi raha hai'

After saying that the government of India must declared 'Emergency' to battle the coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor opined that it should also open liquor stores. The actor who often gets trolled for his outlandish opinions wrote, "Think. Government should for sometime in the evening open all licensed liquor stores."
'The Body' actor took to his Twitter and wrote, "Think. Government should for sometime in the evening open all licensed liquor stores. Don’t get me wrong. Man will be at home only what with all this depression, uncertainty around. Cops,doctors,civilians etc... need some release. Black mein to sell ho hi raha hai."
In another tweet Kapoor added, "State governments desperately need the money from the excise. Frustration should not add up with depression. As it is pee to rahe hain legalize kar do no hypocrisy. My thoughts."
Netizens lashed out at Rishi Kapoor for his 'absurd' and 'immature' suggestion.
A user wrote, "Think beyond it Rishi Ji. People don’t have and are not getting even basic food to survive. Watch the TV to know the ground reality and to come out of your cucoon. What an immature suggestion. Absurd."
Meanwhile Bollywood director Kunal Kohli agreed to Rishi and suggested, "Or open in the mornings. 9am-2pm. The revenue is imp for the states & employees."
Another user questioned Rishi Kapoor and Kunal Kohli's views and wrote, "What about those families, Sir, where ladies face abuse by husbands under the influence of liquor ? And, that's at the best of times. Do you think that it's a safe option during a lockdown ?"
On Friday, Rishi had taken to Twitter to express his views on the coronavirus outbreak in the country and said that the government should declare an 'Emergency'.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)