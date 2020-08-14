Coronavirus in India: Here's complete list of state-wise quarantine rules for air travellers

Here are the State-wise quarantine regulations:

1. Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Health Screening:

· Thermal screening will be done for all passengers.

· COVID-19 test will be done on random basis.

Quarantine:

1. Symptomatic passengers shall be tested and shall be required to go for Institutional Quarantine till the test results are available.

2. All passenger arriving at airport from Mainland and destined to tribal areas will be tested RTCPR test. All other asymptomatic travelers will be tested by Antigen test. 3. Symptomatic travelers / ILI cases to be tested as per existing protocols.

4. All Mainland and inter island passenger/ traveler shall Home Quarantine for 7 days from the day they enter into the Island/district or till they are tested negative, whichever is earlier.

Passenger Obligation:

1. All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App.

2. Passenger is required to undergo COVID-19 Test at the Airport as directed by the Health Authorities.

Andhra Pradesh:

Health Screening:

1. Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers

2. 10% of randomly selected people and preference to people of more than 60 years age and children of less than 10 years coming by domestic air mode by taking test swab at airports itself

Quarantine:

1. Domestic Air Travel – 14 days of home quarantine

2. International Air Travel- 7 Days of institutional quarantine. Test may be conducted between 05th and 7th day and based on result follow up action to be initiated as per COVID Instant Order -52.

3. Exemption can be given for business persons from Home Quarantine subject to they providing COVID negative certificate issued by ICMR authorized laboratory within the last three days of arrival.

Passenger Obligation:

1. All passengers must download Aarogya setu App

2. All passengers are required to register themselves on Spandana website www.spandana.ap.gov.in and obtain clearance prior to booking their tickets.

3. Assam

Health Screening:

Thermal screening will be conducted upon arrivals.

COVID swab test will be conducted upon arrivals. Antigen test available in GAU.

Quarantine:

1. 2 days of Institutional Quarantine followed by 08 days of Home Quarantine for all passengers. This is applicable for DIB/IXS/JRH.

2. For GAU, since Antigen test is available & results are available in 60 mins, following shall be the steps for arriving passengers from other states.

3. If the test result is positive, the passenger will be moved to COVID facility for further processing.

4. If the results are negative, swab test will be done & sent for RT-PCR COVID-19 test also. The passenger will be allowed to proceed and Home quarantine for 08 days.

5. If the passenger does not wish to Home quarantine, district administration will facilitate the quarantine option in a hotel. The expenses will need to be paid by the passengers.

Exception to Quarantine:

· Below mentioned categories shall be exempted from Institutional Quarantine, however they will be required to go for 14 days of Home Quarantine

· Pregnant women

· Elderly person above 75 years

· Person due to attend funeral of immediate relation

· Children below 10 years

· Divyang

· Immediate relative of hospitalized patients

· People with pre-existing health conditions

· Passengers returning the same day.

· Exemption to quarantine shall also to be given for following scenarios

· Husband & Wife traveling to Assam together,

· Husband, wife & their children traveling together to Assam,

· Husband, wife & their parents traveling together.

· Exemption will be given to asymptomatic passengers of the above categories. Every person of the group shall undergo 14 days home quarantine after compliance with health protocols.

Passenger Obligation:

· All passengers must fill Health Declaration form prescribed by state to upon arrival.

· Passengers further travelling to other destinations will be transported to respective district & processed as per the State policy

· Passengers opting for connecting flights must ensure it doesn’t involve night halt. Failure to do so may result in quarantine for a specific period before commencing onward journey

· All passengers travelling in capacity of military or para military personnel on official duty will be allowed to directly travel to their respective cantonment/ camp where they will be quarantined.

· All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App.

4. Bihar

Health Screening:

· Thermal screening will be conducted upon arrivals

Quarantine:

· No quarantine

Passenger Obligation:

· All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App.

5. Chandigarh

Health Screening:

· COVID-19 tests shall be performed on random basis for all passengers travelling to Punjab

· Thermal screening will be done for all passengers

Quarantine:

· If the test result is positive passenger/s shall be shifted to isolation centre

· 14 days of Home Quarantine for all asymptomatic passengers travelling to Punjab

· No quarantine for business and Corporate traveller.

Passenger Obligation:

· Passenger is required to fill up Health Declaration form upon arrival

· Passenger is required to undergo COVID-19 Test at the Airport as directed by the Health Authorities

· All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App

6. Chhattisgarh

Health Screening:

· Thermal screening & Health Profiling will be conducted upon arrivals

· COVID test shall be conducted for symptomatic passengers

Quarantine:

· ONLY for symptomatic passengers, institutional quarantine till the test results are available.

· 14 days of Home Quarantine for all asymptomatic passengers with an undertaking that they will abide by all Quarantine Regulations

Passenger Obligation:

· All passengers must register for E-pass before their journey on http://epass.cgcovid19.in

· All passengers must give an undertaking that they will abide by all Quarantine Regulations

· All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App.

7. Delhi

Health Screening:

· COVID Test is not required.

· Thermal screening will be done for all passengers upon arrival.

Quarantine:

International Passengers:

· 07 days of Institutional Quarantine at Government facility at no charge or paid quarantine at designated hotels.

· 07 days of Home Quarantine, post Institutional Quarantine.

· For exemption from quarantine, passengers can also uploaded RT-PCR test report 96 hours prior to under taking the journey.

Domestic Passengers: 07 days of Home Quarantine.

Constitutional & Govt. functionaries and their staff members are exempted from 7 days of home quarantine.

Passenger Obligation:

· All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App.

International Passengers:

· Submit Self declaration form online at least 72 hours before scheduled travel

· Give an undertaking on the portal for quarantine norms.

· For exemption from quarantine, passengers can also uploaded RT-PCR test report 96 hours prior to under taking the journey. Passengers must give an undertaking of authenticity of the report. False information will attract criminal prosecution.

8. Goa

Health Screening

· Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers

· COVID test shall be done for all symptomatic passengers.

Quarantine:

· Institutional Quarantine for symptomatic passengers till test result is available

· All passengers shall be required to go for 14 days of Home Quarantine or can opt for paid Institutional Quarantine of 14 days

Exception to Home Quarantine:

Passengers shall be exempted from Home Quarantine in below cases:

· Passenger is able to produce a COVID-19 negative certificate issued by ICMR recognized lab, not older than 48hours prior to the arrival in GOA

· Passenger opts for swab test upon arrivals at a cost of Rs. 2000 and agrees to remain in paid Institutional/Home Quarantine till the time test result is available.

Guidelines for Tourist:

· Pre Booking of Accommodation (Hotels Registered with Department of tourism) is mandatory. Proof of pre-booking for entire duration of stay will be checked at the entry points.

· All tourists will have to undergo basic screening at the entry point. Any tourist exhibiting sickness or COVID-19 related symptoms upon arrival will be subjected to a COVID 19 test at designated testing centers/hospitals at the tourist’s cost.

· The Authorities will check (a) if the booking was made with any registered accommodation unit with department of tourism and is permitted to operate and (b) validity of booking for entire duration of stay.

Subsequently the tourist will be subjected to the following safety protocols:

· In case the tourist is carrying a COVID 19 Negative Certificate, they will be allowed to move to booked accommodations.

· In case a tourist is not carrying a valid COVID 19 Negative Certificate, then he/she will be directed to undergo testing for COVID 19 at designated testing centers/hospitals.

· Thereafter, they will have to go into self-isolation till the results are received. The isolation facilities will be provided by the accommodation units themselves, where the tourist made a pre-booking. Once results are received, only and if found COVID 19 Negative, the tourist shall be allowed to travel outside the isolation facility. In case any tourist is found COVID 19 positive, the accommodation unit will act as per the extant protocol issued by the state health department. All costs for COVID 19 test including the stay at the isolation /quarantine facilities shall be borne by the tourists themselves.

· If the tourist intends to change their original booking during their period of stay in Goa. Such changes are allowed only with permitted accommodation units by department of tourism. The tourist needs to show the proof of re-booking, if any, to the Rapid Response leader of the accommodation unit before they can shift from original accommodation.

· Tourist shall be required to fill out a self declaration form in the format provided at the accommodation unit for the purpose of contact tracing ( if necessary ).

Passenger Obligation:

· All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App

Asymptomatic Passenger to choose one of the following option:

1) Produce a COVID-19 negative certificate issued by ICMR recognized lab not more than 48hours prior to the arrival in GOA.

2) Mandatory 14days home quarantine. If a person does not have a proper arrangement at his/her place of residence, he/she can opt for a paid institutional quarantine of 14days.

3) Opt for giving swab and getting tested, at the cost of Rs. 2000 and be in paid institutional quarantine till the test results come.

9. Gujarat

Ahmedabad:

Health Screening:

· Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers

Quarantine:

· Domestic travelers who are *asymptomatic* and entering Gujarat will not be quarantined, however they will be permitted to go with advice that they will self-monitor their health for 14 days.

· International arrivals passengers need to go under 7 days of Institutional Quarantine followed by 7 days of Home Quarantine along with filling up and submission of self-reporting form after arrival at airport.

· It is mandatory for all passengers arriving at Surat to fill online "Novel corona self-reporting form" and to download "SMC COVID-19 Tracker" app by clicking on below mentioned links:

Step 1(fill online self-reporting form and generate traveler ID): https://www.suratmunicipal.gov.in/EServices/Covid19SelfReporting

Step 2( download SMC covid-19 tracker app and enter traveler ID).

Passenger Obligation

· All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App

STV : It is mandatory for all passengers arriving at Surat to fill online "Novel corona self-reporting form" and to download " Covid-19 Tracker App" app.

https://www.suratmunicipal.gov.in/EServices/Covid19SelfReporting

Airlines Obligation

· Ensure the availability of arriving passenger data to SMC Officers.

· Providing the hard copy of Passenger Manifest to on duty SMC officers at Surat Airport regarding arriving passengers on timely manner.

· Sending soft copy of Passenger Manifest to SMC commissioner on daily basis on below mail:amc.swz@suratmunicipal.org

· Ensure that all the arriving passengers have filled up the Self Declaration Form available on the Website of Surat Municipal Corporation at below mentioned Link.https://www.suratmunicipal.gov.in/EServices/Covid19SelfReporting

· Necessary coordination with origin station may be ensured by Surat airport airlines Station manager to inform passengers travelling to Surat regarding the same with proper information being sent to passengers at the time of booking/ through SMS etc.

· Necessary announcement (In-Flight) and publicity of the same may be ensured at Origin station for passengers regarding the same.

· Airport/State obligation

· Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers

10. Haryana

Health Screening:

· COVID Test is not required.

· Thermal screening will be done for all passengers upon arrival.

Quarantine:

· 14 days of Home Quarantine.

Passenger Obligation:

· All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App.

11. Himachal Pradesh

Health Screening

· COVID Test is not required

· Thermal screening will be done for all passengers upon arrival

Quarantine

· 14 days of Institutional Quarantine for passengers arriving from any Red Zone district outside of Himachal Pradesh or passengers having ILI (Influenza Like Illness) symptoms irrespective of the zone from where they are arriving.

· 14 days of Home Quarantine for passengers arriving from any Red Zone district outside of Himachal Pradesh and are carrying COVID-19 negative test report from ICMR authorized lab which should not be older than 48 hours from the date of departure.

Passenger Obligation

· All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App.

· Entry/Exit from State borders will be allowed only from 6 A.M. – 8 P.M.

12. Jammu & Kashmir

Health Screening:

· COVID-19 test is mandatory for all passengers, except for the Defense Personnel.

Quarantine:

· Institutional Quarantine for all passengers till test results are available

· If test results are positive, they will be sent to COVID facility/hospital for treatment and recovery

· If test results are negative, mandatory Home Quarantine for 14 days from the date of testing

Exception to Quarantine:

· If arriving passengers have a contactable mobile number with Arogya Setu app download will be allowed to home quarantine. Passenger will have to wait for test results.

· Pregnant Women in 3rd trimester.

· Cancer patients on chemotherapy.

· Chronically ill patients.

· Mothers with infants below 1 year

· Children below 10 years travelling without a family member.

· Govt of India personal on bonna fide government duty.

Defense Personnel

· Business travelers with confirmed return or onward ticket within 4 days of arrival and confirmed Hotel Reservation

· Passengers with RTPCR Negative Test report from ICMR authorized lab, which should not be older than 48 hours from the date of arrival

Passenger Obligation:

· Passenger is required to fill up ICMR Health form on arrival

· Passenger is required to undergo COVID-19 Test at the Airport

· All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App.

13. Jharkhand

Ranchi:

Health Screening:

· Thermal screening will be conducted for all passengers.

Quarantine:

· 14 days of Home Quarantine for all passengers

Exception to Quarantine:

· All passengers intending to exit Jharkhand within 72 hours of the arrival shall be exempted from quarantine.

Passenger Obligation:

· Passengers seeking quarantine exemption shall be required to provide confirmed return/onward journey ticket within 72 hours of arrival.

· Every person coming to / returning from Jharkhand by Rail / Road / Air shall register his / her personal details on the website of Government of Jharkhand (https://jharkhandtravel.nic.in/public/index.php) before his / her arrival in Jharkhand.

· All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App.

14. Karnataka

Passenger Obligation:

· All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App

· All passengers must obtain a confirmed e-pass from Seva-Sindhu portal https://sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in/Sevasindhu/English

· In case passengers are unable to obtain a confirmed e-pass, they must carry the acknowledgement of e-pass application, without which they shall not be allowed to travel

In case of international travel, following shall apply

Before travel

Submit self-declaration on online portal 72 hours prior to scheduled date of travel. http://www.covidwar.karnataka.gov.in or http://www.parihara.karnataka.gov.in/service38/

Business/short term traveler can bring negative test report (RT-PCR) obtained 96 hours prior to scheduled departure time and claim exemption from quarantine. Report should be shared upon arrival with state health authorities. Passengers will be required to give an undertaking for the authenticity of the report. Any false information will attract criminal prosecution.

Before boarding

All passenger must download Arogya Setu App, Quarantine Watch App and Apthamitra App.

On Arrival

Compulsory screen of passengers will be done upon arrival which will include, Self-reporting form verification, Thermal Scanning, Pulse oximeter reading, briefing & categorization and verification of app download

Health Screening:

· Thermal screening & Health Profiling of all passengers

· COVID swab test for symptomatic passengers

· COVID swab test for passengers seeking quarantine exemption.

Quarantine:

· All asymptomatic passengers arriving in Karnataka shall be sent for 14 days of Home Quarantine.

· All symptomatic passengers shall be shifted to COVID Care Center for further tests.

· If the result is positive, passengers shall be shifted to Dedicated COVID Hospital

· If the result is negative, passengers shall be sent to Home Quarantine to complete the remaining quarantine period of 14 days

Exception to Quarantine:

Below mentioned special categories shall be exempted from Institutional Quarantine and shall be sent for 14 days of Home Quarantine after submitting their swab samples upon arrival

· Death in the family

· Pregnant women

· Children aged below 10 years

· Elderly aged above 60 years

· Serious illness

· Human Distress

Any business traveler or short term visitor who intends to exit Karnataka within 48 hrs. shall be exempted from swab test and quarantine.

Any business traveler or short term visitor who intends to stay more than 48 hrs but less than 7 days shall have to undergo swab test upon arrival. As soon as the swab test result is negative, s/he is allowed to complete his/her engagements and go back. Till the time test results are awaited, s/he must stay in Institutional quarantine (Government facility at no charge or paid quarantine at designated hotels).

Any business traveler or short term visitor having COVID test negative report from ICMR approved lab, not older than 2 days shall be exempted from any type of quarantine.

Business traveler’s native to Karnataka & returning within 4 days, there will be no testing & no quarantine. Such passengers should report to Apthamitra Helpline (14410) regarding the status of their health during the next 14 days.

15. Kerala

Health Screening:

· Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers

· COVID test for symptomatic passengers.

Quarantine:

· 14 days of Home Quarantine for all passengers.

Exception to Quarantine:

· Passengers who visit the State for a short period for purposes like business, official, trade, medical, court cases, property management or any like purposes will be exempted. Government have allowed them to visit the State for a period up to 7 days without mandatory quarantine ONLY after obtaining entry passes through covid19jagratha portal. They shall provide the details of local itinerary along with the purpose of visit and local accommodation and contact person. Any deviations from this, during visit, shall be informed to the authorities with valid reasons.

Passenger Obligation:

· All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App

· All passengers shall be required to register their details on https://covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in/ and obtain e-pass.

· Upon arrival, passengers are required to show their e-pass to the Health Officials at airport and undergo Home Quarantine for 14 days.

· All passengers intending to visit any other State or UT after entering Kerala shall be required to have the entry pass for Kerala and the State or UT s/he intends to visit.

16. Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal:

Health Screening:

· Thermal screening and health profiling shall be done upon arrival.

· If passenger is found symptomatic, COVID test to be performed

Quarantine:

· Institutional Quarantine till the test result is available.

· If the test result is positive, passenger shall be sent to COVID Care Centre. Post which passenger may be required to re-test followed by Home Quarantine as deemed fit by the competent authorities.

· If the result is negative, further Institutional or Home Quarantine is not required

· No quarantine for business and corporate traveler.

Passenger Obligation:

· Passenger is required to undergo COVID-19 Test at the Airport if advised by the Health Authorities.

· All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App.

Indore:

Health Screening:

· Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers.

Quarantine:

· Not required.

Passenger Obligation:

· All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App

· All passengers are required to download the Indore 311 App & do a self-registration before arrival.

· Undertaking will be taken for Home Quarantine for 14 Days incase passengers develops COVID symptoms.

· All passenger are required update their health status on Indore 311 App for next 14 days.

· For business travelers there is no restriction if staying less than 3 days. While exiting the airport passengers need to inform admin official about the short stay.

17. Manipur

Health Screening:

· Thermal screening will be conducted for all passengers

· COVID test during Institutional Quarantine

Quarantine:

· All passengers shall be required to go for Institutional Quarantine for 14 days and further testing

· If the test result is negative, passenger shall be allowed to go home with 14 days of Home Quarantine

· If the test is positive, passenger will be further referred to treatment

· All symptomatic passengers shall be separated immediately and sent to Isolation Ward / COVID Treatment Ward as per the protocol.

Exception: Passengers coming for short stay (3 days or less) will be exempted from quarantine provided they show confirmed return tickets within 3 days of arrival. Passenger will be required to share the place of stay details with State Govt. officials. Such passenger will be required to take COVID test on self-payment basis (2,400 per person).

Passenger Obligation:

· All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App

· All passengers must install & register QuarMon App https://quarmonmanipur.nic.in

· All passengers must follow the instructions in the App

· All passengers shall be required to fill up the prescribed form supplied by Health Authorities upon arrival.

18. Maharashtra

Aurangabad:

Health Screening:

· Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers

Quarantine:

· 14 days of Home Quarantine for all passengers

Exception to Quarantine:

· All passengers intending to exit Aurangabad within 7 days of the arrival shall be exempted from quarantine, provided they are able to produce confirmed ticket for onward/return journey

Passenger Obligation

· All passengers must download Aarogya setu App

· Passengers intending to exit Aurangabad within 7 days of the arrival should be able to produce confirmed ticket for onward/return journey to get quarantine exemption.

Pune:

Health Screening:

· Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers.

· Quarantine:

· 14 days of Home Quarantine for all passengers

Exception : All domestic passengers intending to exit Pune within 7 days of the arrival shall be exempted from quarantine, provided they are able to produce confirmed ticket for onward/return journey.

Passenger Obligation:

· All passengers must download Aarogya setu App

· All passengers must submit Health Declaration form upon arrival.

Shirdi:

Health Screening:

· Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers.

Quarantine:

· 10 days of Institutional Quarantine for all passengers at Government facility at no charge or paid quarantine at designated hotels.

· 04 days of Home Quarantine, post Institutional Quarantine

· Symptomatic passengers shall be sent to nearest COVID Care Center

· APHO team will put a quarantine stamp on left hand of the passenger.

Passenger Obligation:

· All passengers must download Aarogya setu App

· All passengers must submit Health Declaration form upon arrival.

Nagpur:

Health Screening:

· Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers

Quarantine:

· Symptomatic passengers shall be sent to nearest COVID Care Center

· 14 days of Home Quarantine for all passengers. International arrivals passengers need to go under 7 days of Institutional Quarantine followed by 7 days of Home Quarantine.

Exception to Quarantine:

· All passengers intending to exit Nagpur within 3 days of the arrival shall be exempted from quarantine, provided they are able to produce confirmed ticket for onward/return journey.

Passenger Obligation:

· All passengers must download Aarogya setu App

· All passengers must submit Health Declaration form upon arrival.

Mumbai:

Health Screening:

· Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers.

Quarantine:

International Passengers:

· 07 days of Institutional Quarantine followed by

· 07 days of Home Quarantine.

Domestic Passengers:

· 14 days of Home Quarantine

Exception to Quarantine:

· All domestic passengers intending to exit Mumbai within 7 days of the arrival shall be exempted from quarantine, provided they are able to produce confirmed ticket for onward/return journey

Passenger Obligation:

· All passengers must download Aarogya setu App

· Passengers intending to exit Mumbai within 7 days of the arrival should be able to produce confirmed ticket for onward/return journey to get quarantine exemption.

Kolhapur:

Health Screening:

· Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers

· COVID swab test shall be done for symptomatic passengers and all other passengers above the age of 60 years.

Quarantine

· Institutional Quarantine till the test reports are available

· 14 days of Home Quarantine from the date the test result is negative

· 14 days of Home Quarantine for all other passengers.

Passenger Obligation

· All passengers must download Aarogya setu App.

19. Meghalaya

Health Screening:

· RT-PCR test for all arriving passengers.

Quarantine:

· 48 hours of Institutional Quarantine for all passengers. If test results are negative, passengers will be allowed to home to complete 14 days of mandatory home quarantine. If tested positive, passengers will be transferred to COVID facility for further processing.

Passenger Obligation:

· All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App

· All passengers must register on the State portal to generate a unique registration ID http://meghalayaonline.gov.in/covid/travel.htm

· All passengers must apply online to hire pick up from the airport using unique reference ID on state portal http://meghalayaonline.gov.in/covid/login.htm

20. Mizoram

Aizawl:

Health Screening:

· COVID test for passengers opting for Home Quarantine

· Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers.

Quarantine:

· 21 days of Institutional Quarantine for all passengers

· Passengers can opt for 21 days of Home Quarantine only, provided they clear the Rapid Antibody Test

Passenger Obligation:

· All Passengers need to have valid m-pass which can be obtained by applying online on State website: https://mcovid19.mizoram.gov.in/

· Passengers with valid m-pass will be allowed to board the flights for AJL.

· All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App.

· Airlines Obligation: Check if passenger is having m-pass before boarding the flight.

21. Nagaland

Health Screening:

· Thermal screening will be conducted for all passengers

Quarantine:

· 07 days of Institutional Quarantine followed by 14 days of Home Quarantine for all passengers

Exception to Institutional Quarantine:

Below categories of passengers shall be exempted from Institutional Quarantine subject to 28 days of Home Quarantine with active surveillance

· Person above the age of 60 years,

· Children & parents of children 10 years & below

· Pregnant women & accompanying spouse

Passenger Obligation:

· All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App.

22. Odisha

Health Screening:

· Thermal screening will be conducted for all passengers.

Quarantine:

· 14 days of Home Quarantine for all passengers returning to urban areas of Odisha

· 14 days of Institutional Quarantine for all asymptomatic passengers returning to rural areas of Odisha. This will be ascertained by local gram panchayats.

· During 07 days of Institutional Quarantine if any passenger is found symptomatic s/he shall be shifted to COVID Care Centre/Hospitals.

Exception to Quarantine:

· All passengers intending to exit Odisha within 72 hours of the arrival shall be exempted from quarantine

Passenger Obligation:

· All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App.

23. Punjab

Amritsar:

Health Screening:

· COVID-19 test shall be performed on random basis

· Thermal screening will be conducted for all passengers

Quarantine:

International Passengers: 07 days of Institutional Quarantine followed by 07 days of Home Quarantine

Domestic Passengers: 14 days of Home Quarantine.

No quarantine for business and corporate traveler.

Passenger Obligation:

· All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App

· All passenger must register on COVA Punjab App before commencing their journey

· Boarding pass shall be considered as e-pass for movement to & from airport during curfew period (Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays).

24. Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jodhpur & Udaipur:

Health Screening:

· Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers

· COVID test shall be done for all symptomatic passengers.

Quarantine:

· 14 days of voluntary Home Quarantine for all passengers

· Symptomatic passengers shall be isolated and taken to nearest health facility.

Passenger Obligation:

· All passengers must download Aarogya setu App

· All passengers must submit Self-Health Declaration and go through screening process.

25. Tamil Nadu:

Health Screening:

· Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers

· COVID test for passengers arriving into Chennai from Maharashtra, Gujarat & Delhi

· COVID test for passengers arriving into any other airport of Tamil Nadu from any state, at the discretion of Health Officials

· COVID test for all passengers travelling within Tamil Nadu, at the discretion of Health Officials.

Quarantine:

· 14 days of Home Quarantine for all passengers arriving into Tamil Nadu from any other State.

· For symptomatic passengers will be required to go for Institutional Quarantine till the time COVID test results are available, at the discretion of Health Officials. Post which they will be required to complete remaining period of 14 days of Home Quarantine.

· Movement within the state of Tamil Nadu: Persons travelling for business trip and return within 48 hours are exempted from quarantine. In such cases the individual shall furnish valid return document.

Passenger Obligation:

· All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App

· All passengers travelling to Tamil Nadu shall be required to register on State website and obtain TN e-pass - https://tnepass.tnega.org/

26. Telangana

Health Screening:

· Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers.

Quarantine:

· All international passengers shall be sent to 07 days of Institutional Quarantine at Government facility or at paid designated hotels.

· Health Authorities shall decide about the Quarantine requirements for all other symptomatic passengers.

Passenger Obligation:

None.

27. Tripura

Health Screening :

· COVID test shall be done for all arriving passengers. The test will be done by state health officials & passengers do not need to pay for the swab test.

· Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers.

Quarantine :

· All passengers with foreign travel history in last 28 days shall be taken to nearby sample collection center and shall be kept in Institutional Quarantine till the test results are available

· All passengers whose samples are collected on random basis upon arrival shall be allowed to go home with an advice to self-monitor their health and follow 14 days of Home Quarantine

· All other passengers shall go for 14 days of Home Quarantine

Exception to Quarantine:

All asymptomatic passengers intending to exit Tripura within 72 hours of the arrival shall be exempted from quarantine with an advice to self-monitor their health and in case of any symptoms they must inform the District Surveillance Officer or State Control Room number – 0381-2412424.

Passenger Obligation:

· Bangladesh Passport holders intending to enter Bangladesh can do so via Akhaura check-post. S/he will be transported to Akhaura check-post in special transport on payment basis

· All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App

28. Uttarakhand

Dehradun:

Health Screening:

· COVID-19 test shall be conducted on random basis

· Thermal screening shall be conducted for all passengers

Quarantine:

· 7 days of Institutional Quarantine for passengers arriving from high load COVID-19 infected cities. Institutional Quarantine can be done at Government facility without any charges, or at designated hotels with applicable charges

· Institutional Quarantine shall be followed by 7 days of Home Quarantine

· Pregnant ladies, seriously ill person, senior citizens (Age>65 years) and person accompanied by children below 10 years will be exempted from institutional quarantine & permitted to stay in home quarantine.

· 14 days of home quarantine for passengers arriving NOT from high load COVID-19 infested cities.

· List of high load COVID infected cities can be found on State Government’s website.

· Travelers having negative RT-PCR test report from ICMR approved lab not earlier than 72 hours from time of arrival will be permitted to enter the state without any restrictions. Travelers are required to upload the report on state website http://smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in/

· No quarantine for asymptomatic business travelers provided they show authorization letter from concerned authorities.

Passenger Obligation:

· All passengers travelling to Uttarakhand need to register on state website:http://smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in

· All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App.

29. Uttar Pradesh

Health Screening:

· Thermal screening will be done for all passengers.

Quarantine:

International passengers: 07 days of Institutional Quarantine followed by 07 days of Home Quarantine

Domestic passengers: 14 days of Home Quarantine

Exception to Quarantine:

Passengers exiting Uttar Pradesh within 7 days of arrival shall be exempted from mandatory quarantine subject to validation of return/onward travel

Passenger Obligation:

· Passenger will need to register on state website before they exit the arrival hall using below web link or phone number. Web Link : https://reg.upcovid.in or call 1800-180-5145.

· Passengers exiting Uttar Pradesh within 7 days of arrival shall be exempted from mandatory quarantine subject to validation of return/onward travel

· All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App

30. West Bengal

Bagdogra & Kolkata:

Health Screening:

· Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers

· Symptomatic passengers shall be taken to nearest facility for COVID test

Quarantine:

· 14 days of Self-monitoring for all asymptomatic passengers is advised.

· For symptomatic passengers, the Health Authorities will decide the Quarantine requirement on case basis

Passenger Obligation:

· All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App

· All passengers must fill up and submit the declaration form using Sandhane App developed by H&FW Department West Bengal.