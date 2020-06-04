Coronavirus in India: Health Ministry issues SOP on preventive measures in hotels and other hospitality units amid Unlock 1.0

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday released Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on preventive measures in hotels and other hospitality units to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic amid Unlock 1.0.

"All hotels and other hospitality units must take suitable measures to restrict any further transmission of COVID-19 while providing accommodation and other tourist services. The SOP aims to minimize all possible physical contacts between Staff and Guests and maintain social distancing and other preventive and safety measures against COVID-19," read the guidelines.

The Ministry has said to maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet. Face covers/masks are mandatory. Practice frequent handwashing with soap. Respiratory etiquettes like covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing off used tissues properly should be followed. Spitting shall be strictly prohibited, said the Ministry.

Here are the SOPs on preventive measures in hotels and other hospitality:

i. Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions.

ii. Only asymptomatic staff and guests shall be allowed.

iii. All staff and guests to be allowed entry only if using face cover/masks. The face cover/masks has to be worn at all times inside the hotel.

iv. Adequate manpower shall be deployed by hotel management for ensuring social distancing norms.