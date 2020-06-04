Coronavirus in India: Health Ministry issues SOP on preventive measures in restaurants amid Unlock 1.0

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday released Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on preventive measures in restaurants to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic amid Unlock 1.0.

The Ministry has said to maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet. Face covers/masks are mandatory. Practice frequent handwashing with soap. Respiratory etiquettes like covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing off used tissues properly should be followed. Spitting shall be strictly prohibited, said the Ministry.

Here are the SOPs on preventive measures in restaurants:

i. Takeaways to be encouraged, instead of Dine-In. Food delivery personnel should leave the packet at customer’s door. DO NOT handover the food packet directly to the customer.

ii. The staff for home deliveries shall be screened thermally by the restaurant authorities prior to allowing home deliveries.

iii. Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions.

iv. Only asymptomatic staff and patrons shall be allowed.

v. All staff and patrons to be allowed entry only if using face cover/masks. The face cover/masks has to be worn at all times inside the restaurant.

vi. Posters/standees/AV media on preventive measures about COVID-19 to be displayed prominently.

vii. Staggering of patrons to be done, if possible.

viii. Adequate manpower shall be deployed by restaurant management for ensuring social distancing norms.