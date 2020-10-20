Coronavirus in India: Daily COVID-19 case count comes down below 50,000, first time in 3 months

With a spike of 46,791 new COVID-19 cases and 587 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 75,97,064 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.
The number of new coronavirus infections reported daily in India dropped below 50,000 for the first time since July, while the number of fresh fatalities registered across the country dipped below 600 almost after three months, the Union Health Ministry data stated on Tuesday.
The active cases of coronavirus infection remained below 8 lakh for the third consecutive day. There are 7,48,538 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 9.85 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. The number of recoveries have surged to 67,33,329 and the national recovery rate has improved to 88.63 per cent. The case fatality rate due COVID-19 stands at 1.52 per cent.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.
Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry informed that the national cumulative COVID-19 positivity rate in India remained below eight per cent for the fourth consecutive day on Monday, while the cumulative positivity rate stands at 7.94 per cent and is on a continuous decline.
As per the official statement, the total number of COVID-19 tests crossed 9.5 crores which have led to early identification of positive cases, prompt tracking through efficient surveillance and tracing, and timely and effective treatment in homes/facilities and in hospitals for the severe cases.
Here's state-wise list of active cases and deaths:
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 178 (Total cases), 56 (Deaths)
Andhra Pradesh: 35,065 (Total cases), 6453 (Deaths)
Arunachal Pradesh: 2833 (Total cases), 30 (Deaths)
Assam: 27,319 (Total cases), 875 (Deaths)
Bihar: 10,937 (Total cases), 1003 (Deaths)
Chandigarh: 861 (Total cases), 208 (Deaths)
Chhattisgarh: 25,979 (Total cases), 1534 (Deaths)
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: 43 (Total cases), 2 (Deaths)
Delhi: 22,570 (Total cases), 6040 (Deaths)
Goa: 3283 (Total cases), 549 (Deaths)
Gujarat: 14,255 (Total cases), 3643 (Deaths)
Haryana: 10,075 (Total cases), 1648 (Deaths)
Himachal Pradesh: 2593 (Total cases), 272 (Deaths)
Jammu and Kashmir: 8314 (Total cases), 1388 (Deaths)
Jharkhand: 6220 (Total cases), 842 (Deaths)
Karnataka: 1,06,233 (Total cases), 10,542 (Deaths)
Kerala: 92,831 (Total cases), 1182 (Deaths)
Ladakh: 880 (Total cases), 66 (Deaths)
Madhya Pradesh: 12,996 (Total cases), 2786 (Deaths)
Maharashtra: 1,74,246 (Total cases), 42,240 (Deaths)
Manipur: 3748 (Total cases), 117 (Deaths)
Meghalaya: 2069 (Total cases), 75 (Deaths)
Mizoram: 129 (Total cases), 0 (Deaths)
Nagaland: 1653 (Total cases), 27 (Deaths)
Odisha: 19,619 (Total cases), 1152 (Deaths)
Puducherry: 4152 (Total cases), 575 (Deaths)
Punjab: 5307 (Total cases), 4029 (Deaths)
Rajasthan: 20,893 (Total cases), 1760 (Deaths)
Sikkim: 263 (Total cases), 62 (Deaths)
Tamil Nadu: 38,093 (Total cases), 10,691 (Deaths)
Telangana: 20,686 (Total cases), 1282 (Deaths)
Tripura: 2609 (Total cases), 331 (Deaths)
Uttarakhand: 5527 (Total cases), 933 (Deaths)
Uttar Pradesh: 31,495 (Total cases), 6685 (Deaths)
West Bengal: 34,584 (Total cases), 6119 (Deaths)