Coronavirus in India: Daily COVID-19 case count comes down below 50,000, first time in 3 months

With a spike of 46,791 new COVID-19 cases and 587 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 75,97,064 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of new coronavirus infections reported daily in India dropped below 50,000 for the first time since July, while the number of fresh fatalities registered across the country dipped below 600 almost after three months, the Union Health Ministry data stated on Tuesday.

The active cases of coronavirus infection remained below 8 lakh for the third consecutive day. There are 7,48,538 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 9.85 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. The number of recoveries have surged to 67,33,329 and the national recovery rate has improved to 88.63 per cent. The case fatality rate due COVID-19 stands at 1.52 per cent.