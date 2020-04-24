Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 recovery rate jumps up to 20.57%, says Health Ministry

Giving a major boost to the country's battle against the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Health Ministry on Friday said that the recovery rate of the COVID-19 patients has gone up to 20.57 per cent. On Thursday, the recovery rate was 19.89 per cent.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry gave another good news in a press conference on Friday saying that there are 15 districts in the country which have had no new COVID-19 case in the last 28 days and there are 80 districts that haven't reported any new case in the last 14 days.

The Health Ministry also said the doubling rate of the COVID-19 cases now stands at 10 days. The Ministry added that they are now implementing community surveillance at district, state levels to check community spread of coronavirus.

"Apart from six Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) constituted earlier, Home Ministry today constituted four additional IMCTs, each headed by an Additional Secretary - level officer, to Ahmedabad, Surat, Hyderabad and Chennai," said Punya Salila Srivastava, Union Home Ministry.

Dr. Sujeet Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control said that about 9.45 lakh people are the surveillance. He added, "Surveillance is our primary weapon in the fight against COVID19."

Meanwhile, in last 24 hours, 1684 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported which took the total confirmed cases to 23,077, said Lav Agarwal.