Coronavirus in Delhi: No chances of schools opening soon, says DCM Manish Sisodia

As the national capital battles the third coronavirus wave, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said there are no chances of reopening of schools any time soon. Speaking to NDTV, Sisodia said that the parents would not want to risk their children's health.

"No chances of schools opening soon. No parent would want to send their children until they are assured that they will be safe," Sisodia said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday that the COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate in the national capital is steadily decreasing. He added that the severity of the third wave is due to many factors with pollution being a significant one.

Kejriwal said that Delhi saw the peak of 8,600 coronavirus infections on November 10 during the third wave and since then, the number of cases as well as the positivity rate are steadily decreasing, reported PTI.

"The high severity of the third wave is due to many factors. Pollution is an important factor. The Chief Minister sought the Prime Minister's intervention to get rid of the pollution caused by stubble-burning in adjoining states, especially in view of the recent bio-decomposer technique," he added.

Besides, Delhi recorded 4,454 fresh COVID-19 cases and a positivity rate of 11.94 per cent on Monday, while 121 more fatalities pushed the death toll due to the disease to 8,512 in the city. This was the sixth time in 12 days that the daily number of deaths crossed the 100-mark in the national capital.