Delhi Govt decides to cancel all state university exams, Kejriwal urges PM to cancel central university exams

The Delhi Government has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams including final examinations in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation, said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday.

"Delhi government has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams including final exams in view of COVID-19. The degree will be awarded based on evaluation parameters decided by the universities. Millions of children in Delhi will be relieved by this decision of Delhi Government; because of the uncertainty children could not study in this semester," said Sisodia.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to take a similar decision for the universities and colleges falling under the Centre, he added.

Kejriwal posted the same letter on Twitter and wrote, "For the sake of our youth, I urge Hon’ble PM to personally intervene and cancel final year exams of DU and other central govt universities and save the future."