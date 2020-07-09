All states should conduct exams for final year students: UGC Secretary

Amidst the rising uncertainty of final year university exams in India, secretary of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Rajnish Jain said that conducting final year examinations for graduation or post-graduation courses is very important and all states should conduct exams for final year students.
"Universities and colleges can opt to conduct exams through online, offline or blended mode. Guidelines for the conduct of exams have been issues on basis of Standard Operating Procedure suggested by the Health Ministry. All states should conduct exams for final year students," said Jain, as quoted by ANI.
UGC along with Ministry of Human Resource Development has also released the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for conducting the final year examination.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)