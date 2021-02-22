Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh: Our government performed well amid pandemic, says governor Anusuiya Uikey

Last year Covid-19 pandemic threw unprecedented challenges in all sectors. Despite challenges, the government performed well in all sectors kept the economy rolling and fetched milestones in all sectors with inclusive growth, said Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Monday.
She was addressing the first day of the budget session of Chhattisgarh State Assembly which commenced on Monday.
The global pandemic Covid-19 had thrown adversities at global and state level. Due to which loss of livelihood, influx of returning migrants, reducing malnutrition, ensuring medical treatment to citizens and target to keep wheels of the economy moving. The New Year has emerged with a hope to put behind all the woes of last year, said Governor.
Listing out department wise achievements, Uikey said food security coverage were given to 67 lakh ration card holder families and 57 lakh persons under ‘antyodaya’, desitutes category, providing two quintal rice in 11,000 villages, ensuring distribution of ready-to-eat by delivery at homes, cooked food to anganwadi children and pregnant women. The result was in a year 99,000 children emerged out from malnutrition and 20,000 women were freed from anemia. Women were empowered through livelihood assistance.
State government had taken pro-farmers decisions. Record was set with 95.40% procurement of paddy at minimum support price from farmers of total production. This year Rs 4,755 crore was disbursed as interest free loan to farmers, 16 lakh farmers have Kisan Credit Card, new 725 primary committees were constituted, gained national support to produce ethanol from paddy and sugarcane, steps for value addition of agriculture and minor forest produce through food processing units, she said.
The other steps include covering 14 crops under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay scheme. State stood in the top position in the country to procure 72.5 percent of minor forest produce.
Governor highlighted the awards won by the state government in implementation of central schemes, and listed progress made in tourism, irrigation, sports, health, industrial, water conservation, housing, cleanliness, flight connectivity to Bilaspur and Jagdalpur, housing for poor and touching all other departments.