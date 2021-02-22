Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh: Our government performed well amid pandemic, says governor Anusuiya Uikey

Last year Covid-19 pandemic threw unprecedented challenges in all sectors. Despite challenges, the government performed well in all sectors kept the economy rolling and fetched milestones in all sectors with inclusive growth, said Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Monday.

She was addressing the first day of the budget session of Chhattisgarh State Assembly which commenced on Monday.

The global pandemic Covid-19 had thrown adversities at global and state level. Due to which loss of livelihood, influx of returning migrants, reducing malnutrition, ensuring medical treatment to citizens and target to keep wheels of the economy moving. The New Year has emerged with a hope to put behind all the woes of last year, said Governor.

Listing out department wise achievements, Uikey said food security coverage were given to 67 lakh ration card holder families and 57 lakh persons under ‘antyodaya’, desitutes category, providing two quintal rice in 11,000 villages, ensuring distribution of ready-to-eat by delivery at homes, cooked food to anganwadi children and pregnant women. The result was in a year 99,000 children emerged out from malnutrition and 20,000 women were freed from anemia. Women were empowered through livelihood assistance.