Chhattisgarh Assembly Budget session to be held from Feb 22 to Mar 26

Chhattisgarh assembly budget session will start from February 22 and will conclude on March 26 and 24 sittings will be held amid this period, Dr. Charan Das Mahant, Speaker of Chhattisgarh Assembly said, while addressing a press conference on Sunday in Chhattisgarh assembly.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will table the Budget for fiscal 2021-22 on March 1 during the budget session of the Assembly starting on February 22.
The session will commence with the address of Governor Anusuiya Uikey. The Motion of Thanks to the Governor's address will be taken up for discussion on February 25-26.
The obituary reference for former Parliamentary Secretary Om Prakash Rathia, former Minister of undivided Madhya Pradesh Dr Bhanupratap Gupta, former Parliamentary Secretary of undivided Madhya Pradesh Laxman Ram and former MLA of Chhattisgarh Assembly Roshan Lal will be made on the second day, said the Speaker.
The third supplementary appropriation bill will be tabled on February 23 and it will be debated the next day.
On March 1, Baghel will present the budget at 12.30 pm, the speaker added.
March 2nd and 3rd will see discussion on income and expenditure in the budget. The department wise discussion will be held from March 4 to 23. The final discussion is due on March 24.
Dr. Mahant said till February 20, 2,350 questions have been received from members. This could go up.
During the session 24 notices for adjournment motion and 117 for call attention have been received till date, Dr. Mahant added.