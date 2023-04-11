Convoy carrying gangster Atiq Ahmed makes unscheduled stop in Rajasthan due to vehicle malfunction

PTI

The UP police convoy carrying gangster Atiq Ahmed from Ahmedabad to Prayagraj, stopped in Rajasthan's Dungarpur for nearly an hour after one of the vehicles in it developed a mechanical issue.

Ahmed was kept at Bichhiwara police station while the vehicle was repaired.

Atiq Ahmad, who was lodged in the Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat, is being brought to Prayagraj by the Uttar Pradesh Police to be produced in a court in connection with a different case.

He and members of his family are also accused of being involved in the recent killing of Umesh Pal, a witness to the murder of BSP Raju Pal in 2005.