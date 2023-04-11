Umesh Pal murder case: Gangster Atiq Ahmed taken to UP's Prayagraj Jail from Gujarat

Atiq Ahmed | ANI

Gangster-turned politician and the accused in Umesh Pal murder case, Atiq Ahmed has been taken to Prayagraj jail in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. He was lodged at the Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat following his arrest.

Mafia politician to be brought to Prayagraj amid tight Police security

Amid tight police security, Atiq Ahmed will be brought to Prayagraj on a production warrant after the court's consent in a murder case. A team of police with an inspector-in-charge and 30 constables will accompany Ahmed, who will be brought from Ahmedabad via Udaipur and Shivpur. A jeep and two prisoner guards will also be present with the police team to bring Atiq back to UP.

Court directed to bring Atiq Ahmed

An MP-MLA court on March 28 convicted Ahmed and two others in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case and sentenced them to life imprisonment. Ahmed's brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf and six others were acquitted in the case. Ahmed was brought from Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad to Prayagraj after his conviction in the 2006 kidnapping case. He was then kept in the Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj.

UP Government's aim against crime

The UP government aims to give the harshest punishment to criminals and ensure that they cannot escape. UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said that the government is monitoring the matter.

Atiq Ahmed's criminal history

Ahmed is a former Samajwadi Party legislator and has been accused in more than 100 criminal cases. He was listed as an accused in the killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2006 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case. Pal was gunned down in Prayagraj on February 24.

The UP government is taking strict action against criminals and is committed to ensuring that they cannot escape. Bringing Atiq Ahmed to Prayagraj amid tight police security is a step towards this goal.