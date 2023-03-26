Convict in Bilkis Bano case and Gujarat BJP MP, MLA share stage; tweet pics | PTI

One of the 11 men who kidnapped Bilkis Bano during the Gujarat riots in 2002 and were later released was seen sharing the platform with a BJP MP at a government event in Gujarat yesterday. The men's release has been contested in court, and the case will be heard on Monday.

On March 25, an event relating to the government's Har Ghar Jal Yojana took place in Karmadi Village of Dahod district. Dahod MP Jasvant Sinh Bhabhor and MLA Sailesh Bhabhor were seen on stage with Sailesh Chimanlal Bhatt.

The 11 criminals were released on Independence Day last year, sparking nationwide uproar. They were convicted in 2008 of gangraping Bilkis Bano, who was five months pregnant at the time, and murdering seven members of her family. Her three-year-old daughter was one of the victims. Seven additional relatives, whom she claims were murdered, were reported "missing."

The crimes occurred as rioting swept Gujarat in the aftermath of the attack on the Sabarmati Express, which killed 59 'kar sevaks'.

Last month, a bench comprising of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala told Bilkis Bano that a fresh bench would be created as soon as possible to hear the petitions challenging their release.

A number of petitions have been filed in opposition to the rapists' release in the Bilkis Bano case. Among those who have signed the petition are Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, CPM Politburo member Subhashini Ali, and others.

Bilkis filed two petitions in Supreme Court

Bilkis Bano had filed two petitions, one of which requests that the Supreme Court reconsider its May 2022 judgement mandating the Gujarat government to consider a convict's release request. The court has ruled against this.

In response to the court's verdict and one convict's release petition, the Gujarat government released all the convicts under an obsolete policy after consulting a panel of men connected to the ruling BJP.

The panel members explained their verdict by referring to the men as "sanskari" Brahmins who had already served 14 years in prison and had been decent citizens.