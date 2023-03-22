 Bilkis Bano case: SC agrees to form new bench to hear pleas challenging early release of 11 convicts
All the accused were serving a life sentence for the alleged gang-rape of Bilkis Bano and murdering members of her family during the 2002 Godhra riots.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 11:32 AM IST
Bilkis Bano case | PTI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to constitute a bench which will hear the pleas challenging the premature release of all 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case.

The matter was mentioned by Advocate Shobha Gupta, appearing for Bilkis Bano, before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud.

"I will constitute a bench, will have to break two benches and create a new one for this," Justice Chandrachud said.

The SC bench had agreed to form a special bench to hear Bilkis Bano's plea last month as well.

