Bilkis Bano case: SC agrees to form new bench to hear pleas challenging early release of 11 convicts

Bilkis Bano case | PTI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to constitute a bench which will hear the pleas challenging the premature release of all 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case.

All the accused were serving a life sentence for the alleged gang-rape of Bilkis Bano and murdering members of her family during the 2002 Godhra riots.

The matter was mentioned by Advocate Shobha Gupta, appearing for Bilkis Bano, before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud.

"I will constitute a bench, will have to break two benches and create a new one for this," Justice Chandrachud said.

The SC bench had agreed to form a special bench to hear Bilkis Bano's plea last month as well.