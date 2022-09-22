Controversial influencer Bobby Kataria granted anticipatory bail by Delhi court in smoking on SpiceJet flight case

Social media influencer Bobby Kataria granted anticipatory bail by Delhi court in smoking on SpiceJet case |

A Delhi court, on Thursday, granted anticipatory bail to social media influencer Bobby Kataria, in connection with a video of him showing him smoking on a SpiceJet flight.

Earlier, a Delhi Court had issued a non-bailable warrant against the Youtuber- influencer Bobby Kataria, who was being tracked by the police ever since he was seen smoking a cigarette on board a Spice Jet flight.

While exclusively speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Airport Tanu Sharma said that Kataria has been on the run since the case was registered against him.

"Our teams had recently raided one of his locations but he was not found there. Look out circular has already been opened against him. Now, the court has also issued a non-bailable warrant. The police have obtained a non-bailable warrant, now we will arrest him soon," DCP Sharma told ANI.