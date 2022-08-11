Who is Bobby Kataria? Here's what we know

Image credit: Google

Popular social media figure Bobby Kataria has been grabbing headlines for varied reasons. Kataria, who is from Gurugram is a lifestyle blogger and a bodybuilder. He has 6 lakh followers and is pretty famous on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

On his social media accounts, he usually posts about his top-notch lifestyle and is seen giving fitness tips. He also talks about social issues. An investigation was conducted by Uttarakhand’s director general of police Ashok Kumar post a clip pf Kataria consuming alcohol on a road in Dehradun trended on social media.

It was in December 2017 when Kataria was caught in another controversy. Reportedly he had created a ruckus in a police station in Gurugram. It had taken place in relation to a double murder case that took place in his village. Navbharat Times has reported that the cops had registered six cases against the actor. He was also arrested.