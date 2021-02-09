Contentious Farm Laws: Now, panel talks with agro units

New Delhi: The Supreme Court-appointed committee on farms laws on Tuesday said it held consultations with agro-processing industries including ITC and Amul on the legislations.

This is the sixth meeting the panel has held so far. The 3-member committee is holding consultations with stakeholders both through the online mode and in person.

In a statement, the committee said it held interactions with various agro-processing industries, associations and procurement agencies on Tuesday. In total, 18 different stakeholder organisations participated through video conference in the detailed deliberation with the committee members, the panel said.

The stakeholders included Amul, ITC, Suguna Foods, Venkateshwara Hatcheries, industry bodies CII and FICCI, and state-run Food Corporation of India, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority. "All the stakeholder participants gave their detailed views and valuable suggestions on the three farm laws," the committee said.

2 Haryana farmers die

Two farmers from Haryana died in unrelated incidents at the Singhu and the Tikri border protest sites on Delhi borders, police said on Tuesday. Harinder (50) died of possible heart attack at Singhu border, while Deepak (28) died of head injuries as fell off a tractor-trolley at Tikri border.

Harinder, from Panipat’s Siwah village, was found motionless on Tuesday morning near the Singhu border protest site. He was found dead and it is suspected he died of a heart attack. The exact cause of death will be known after the autosy report is out. Deepak, from Haryana’s Rohtak, was providing voluntary services at Tikri. He sustained head injuries when he fell off a tractor-trolley on Feb 5. He died at PGIMS Rohtak on Monday.

Meanwhile, police on Tuesday told Delhi HC a missing person FIR was registered about a Haryana-based far­mer whose whereabouts had been unknown since Jan 26 violence.

SC notice to govt on plea seeking laws’ implementation

The SC on Tuesday sought response from the Centre on a plea by a firm seeking imple­mentation of the contro­versial new farm laws and its inclusion as a member in the committee formed by the top court to resolve impasse between the government and farmers protesting against the legislations. A bench of CJI SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian issued notices to the Ministry of Law and Justice and Ministry of Agricul­ture, tagging the plea with similar petitions. The court was hearing a plea by an Aligarh-based com­pany, Ramway Foods Limited and others, seeking immediate direc­tion to the Centre and UP govt to implement the three laws. It stated the petitioners cannot be made to suffer contrary to the favourable legislation which is enacted with the aim and object for the increasing the yield and remunerative price framework.