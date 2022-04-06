'Constitution allows me to eat meat when I like': Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on meat ban during Navaratri

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday slammed the ban on meat shops in South Delhi for Navratri.

She said that the Constitution allows her to eat meat whenever she likes, the same way the constitution allows a shopkeeper the freedom to run his trade.

Taking to Twitter, Mahua Moitra said: "I live in South Delhi. The Constitution allows me to eat meat when I like and the shopkeeper the freedom to run his trade. Full stop."

The south and east Delhi mayors on Tuesday asked meat shops in their jurisdictions to remain shut during Navratri, saying that "most people do not consume non-vegetarian food" for nine days.

South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan on Tuesday said there was "no need to open meat shops" during Navratra claiming that "most people do not consume non-vegetarian food" during this period, even as the move has triggered sharp reactions on social media.

Meanwhile, East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal "appealed" to traders to keep meat shops closed during Navratri or at least on the last three days of the festival. Aggarwal also claimed that during Navratri, "90 percent people do not consume non-vegetarian food".

Notably, the nine-day Navaratri festival is being observed from April 2 to April 11, with Saptami, Ashtami and Navami falling on April 9, 10 and 11 respectively.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 10:15 AM IST