'Congress's DNA Is In Bihar, India Witnessing A Battle Of Ideologies', Says Rahul To Party Workers In Patna

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi |

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reached Patna, Bihar for the opposition parties meeting on Friday (June 23), slammed the BJP and RSS while addressing Congress workers in Patna, ahead of the opposition meeting. Rahul in his speech said that India was witnessing an ideological battle and that the battle was between Congress' 'Bharat Jodo' (unify India) and BJP's 'Bharat Todo' (break India) philosophy. "This is a fight," said Rahul.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Congress party's DNA is in Bihar"

Rahul Gandhi also said that Congress party's DNA is in Bihar. Rahul also said that people of Bihar helped the Congress a lot in Bharat Jodo Yatra. He said that people of Bihar walked with him in various other states too during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Rahul also lashed out at the BJP and said that while the "BJP was spreading hatred, Congress was spreading love in the country." Rahul also said that the various opposition parties were together in Bihar to defeat the BJP.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rahul mentions Karnataka elections

Referring to Congress' victory in the southern state of Karnataka, Rahul said that it was for everybody to see what had happened in Karnataka even after "big leaders from the BJP gave speeched in the state." Rahul also spoke on the upcoming elections and said, "We (Congress) will win Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and BJP will be nowhere. We will win because we stand with the poor but BJP gives benefit to only 2-3 people."

Opposition meeting in Patna, Bihar

More than 15 opposition parties are meeting in Patna, Bihar on Friday to chalk out a joint strategy to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Leaders of various political parties arrived in Patna for the meeting. However, the war of words had already broken between the BJP and RJD, JDU in Bihar. Sushil Modi, BJP leader from Bihar, mocked the opposition's unity efforts and questioned them over who would be their PM face for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. He also commented on the "aspirations" of opposition parties' leaders wanting to occupy the PM's chair and called it an obstacle in the way of the Opposition.