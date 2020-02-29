Congressmen sitting in BJP's lap, says party MLA Arif Masood

Ratlam: Congress MLA Arif Masood Khan slammed his own party leaders saying that they are "sitting in BJP's lap".

"I want to say that this country will run with the ideology of Gandhi, not of Godse. I want to say to our Congress leaders that where are you? Why are you hiding in houses? One side is spreading hate and you are quite. If you are quite then people will say you are on their side," Khan said at an event here.

"The Chief Minister told me that this movement is going in another direction and BJP is taking advantage of it. CM is correct. We are talking about Ambedkar and Gandhi, and your Congressmen are sitting in BJP's lap. That's why our movement is getting weaker," he said.