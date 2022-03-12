Congress Working Committee meeting to be held tomorrow at 4 pm in Delhi to review party's poll debacle in 5 states

With Congress losing badly in all five state Assembly elections in Manipur, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Punjab, the party has decided to convene a Congress Working Committee meeting soon. The CWC meeting will be held tomorrow at 4 PM at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in Delhi, Congress announced Saturday.

The meeting will review Congress' performance in the recently concluded state elections, the reason behind the poll debacle in five states and the party's current political situation.

After losing all five states, including Punjab, in the recently concluded Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he has humbly accepted the people’s verdict. He also thanked Congress workers for their hard work and dedication.

"Humbly accept the people’s verdict. Best wishes to those who have won the mandate. My gratitude to all Congress workers and volunteers for their hard work and dedication," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

Congress won two of the 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 18 of the 117 seats in Punjab, 18 of the 70 seats in Uttarakhand, 12 of the 20 seats in Goa, six of the 60 seats in Manipur.

"The results of 5 states have come against the expectations of the Congress party but we accept that we failed to get the blessings of the people. Sonia Gandhi has decided to convene Congress Working Committee meeting soon to introspect the results," Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala had said on Thursday after the final results were announced.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 03:46 PM IST