After Congress' drubbing at polls, dissident G-23 group seen to meet

A day after Congress' rout, the party’s "dissident" leaders met at Ghulam Nabi Azad's home.

Former Union Ministers Kapil Sibal and Manish Tewari were seen at Azad's home; Anand Sharma was also expected to join them for discussions, sources told NDTV.

All four are part of the "G-23" or group of 23 "dissident" leaders who had written to party president Sonia Gandhi two years ago, calling for sweeping organisational changes and a "visible and full-time leadership".

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 08:27 AM IST