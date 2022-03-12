After Congress' drubbing at polls, dissident G-23 group seen to meet

A day after Congress' rout, the party’s "dissident" leaders met at Ghulam Nabi Azad's home.
Former Union Ministers Kapil Sibal and Manish Tewari were seen at Azad's home; Anand Sharma was also expected to join them for discussions, sources told NDTV.
All four are part of the "G-23" or group of 23 "dissident" leaders who had written to party president Sonia Gandhi two years ago, calling for sweeping organisational changes and a "visible and full-time leadership".
