'Congress will come to power in Karnataka and will give good governance': KPCC chief DK Shivakumar ahead of 2023 elections

Ahead of the 2023 assembly polls in Karnataka, state Congres president DK Shivakumar on Monday confidently said that his party would return to power in the State by winning the elections.

Shivakumar was in capital city Bengaluru where he assured that after coming to the power his party Congress will give good governance.

Further the Congress leader said, "We've to see that investment comes in Karnataka, unemployment problem should be sorted out and a lot of jobs should be created."

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar indulged into battle of words with Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao's challenge following the latter's recent tweet asking an entrepreneur in Bengaluru to shift to Hyderabad, claiming better infrastructure there.

"@ktrtrs (Rao), my friend, I accept your challenge. By the end of 2023, with Congress back in power in Karnataka, we will restore the glory of Bengaluru as India's best city," Shivakumar tweeted. Replying to Shivakumar's tweet, Rao said that let Hyderabad and Bengaluru compete healthily. "Dear @DKShivakumar Anna, I don't know much about politics of Karnataka & who will win but challenge accepted Let Hyderabad & Bengaluru compete healthily on creating jobs for our youngsters & prosperity for our great nation. Let's focus on infra, IT&BT, not on Halal & Hijab," he tweeted.

KT Rama Rao reacted to a tweet posted on March 30, by entrepreneur Ravish Naresh about the problems faced by startups in Bengaluru.

In the tweet, Naresh said, “Startups in HSR/Koramangala (India's Sillicon Valley) are already generating billions of $ of taxes. Yet we have v bad roads, almost daily power cuts, poor quality water supply, unusable foot paths. Many rural areas now have better basic infra than India's Sillicon Valley.”

Responding to this tweet, KTR said, “Pack your bags & move to Hyderabad! We have better physical infrastructure & equally good social infrastructure. Our airport is 1 of the best & getting in & out of city is a breeze. More importantly, our Govt’s focus is on 3 i Mantra; innovation, infrastructure & inclusive growth.”

Taking this tweet from KTR as a challenge, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakuamar replied, “My friend, I accept your challenge. By the end of 2023, with Congress back in power in Karnataka, we will restore the glory of Bengaluru as India’s best city.”

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 05:19 PM IST