Congress U-turn on Ayodhya: From 'no historical proof of Ram's existence' in 2007 to 'always wanted construction of Ram Temple'

The Congress that once disputed the existence of Lord Ram as having 'no historical proof' yesterday hailed the Ayodhya verdict given by the Supreme Court.

Noting that the Congress had always wanted the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) passed a resolution respecting the verdict. Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the Supreme Court has respected the faith and belief of the Hindus, thus shutting the doors of those playing politics by inciting people on the religious issues.

Interestingly enough, Congress, when they were the ruling party at the Centre in 2007 had a slightly different view. The then UPA government withdrew two affidavits from the Supreme Court, including a controversial document filed by the ASI claiming there was no historical or scientific evidence to establish the existence of Lord Ram and Rama Setu as a man-made bridge. Their stance was that there is no historical proof of the existence of Lord Ram. While the Valmiki Ramayana and Ramcharitmanas were an important part of ancient Indian literature, it cannot be called "historical records" to prove their existence or even that of the events narrated.

The action had come in the wake of controversy sparked by the ASI affidavit that forced the government to backtrack.

It may have been over a decade ago, but the opposing BJP, however, has not forgotten this. Even last year, Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Rajnath Singh hit out at the Congress for stating that PM Modi did not understand the foundation of Hinduism.

“Where was the Hindu in Rahul Gandhi when Congress had submitted an affidavit that Lord Ram does not exist?..,” she had asked.

“Hinduism should not be connected with any sect, caste, and religion. It is a way of living life and it is a human religion. What will they talk about Hindu and Hinduism? They have called Lord Ram a fictional character in the affidavit submitted in Supreme Court in Ram Setu case in 2007,” added Singh.