Always wanted Ram Temple in Ayodhya: Congress

New Delhi: Noting that the Congress always wanted construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Congress Working Committee passed a resolution respecting the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case.

Its chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said the Supreme Court has respected faith and belief of the Hindus, thus shutting the doors of those playing politics by inciting people on the religious issues.

In a resolution the CWC appealed to all parties concerned and all communities to abide by the secular values and spirit of fraternity enshrined in the Constitution and maintain peace and harmony. “It is the responsibility of each one of us to reaffirm our tradition of mutual respect and unity among all that has defined our society through the ages,” the resolution said.

On the All India Muslim Personal Law Board planning to move the court for review of its judgment, Surjewala said he had heard their press conference and they also said they deeply respect the judgment. “Of course, everybody has a right to their own legal remedies,” he said.

He refused to give any credit to the Congress for the ultimate judgment. He said: “The decision of the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya case cannot be a matter of credit or discredit to any individual, group of people, communities or political parties.”

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi also tweeted to respect the verdict and appealed to all to maintain harmony. It is the time for all Indians to show their commitment in fraternity, trust and love, he said.