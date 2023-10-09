Congress Reiterates Its Long-Standing Support To 'Palestinian Cause' In Resolution Passed At CWC Meeting

The Congress party on Monday offered its support to the Palestinian cause, a day after it had "condemned" the “brutal attacks on the people of Israel” carried out by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Congress supports 'Palestinian cause'

During today's Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, a resolution was passed expressing deep concern over the conflict and urging a ceasefire. The resolution also affirmed its backing for the rights of the Palestinian people.

The conflict between Hamas and the Israeli defense forces has resulted in a total of approximately 1,200 casualties since Saturday.

An official statement from the Congress party emphasized the importance of pursuing "dialogue and negotiations" to address the Israel-Palestine conflict.

"CWC expresses its dismay and anguish on the war that has broken out in the Middle East where over a thousand people have been killed in the last two days. The CWC reiterates its long-standing support for the rights of the Palestinian people to land, self-government and to live with dignity and respect," the Congress resolution said.

"The CWC calls for an immediate cease-fire and for negotiations to begin on all outstanding issues including the imperative issues that have given rise to the present conflict," the resolution added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, in a statement released by party's General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, it had said, “The Indian National Congress has always believed that the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people for a life of self-respect, equality and dignity must be fulfilled only through a process of dialogue and negotiations while ensuring the legitimate national security interests of the Israeli people. Violence of any type never provides a solution and must stop."

Hamas attack on Israel sparks war in middle-east

In the most deadly escalation of the Israel-Palestine conflict in decades, Hamas launched a massive rocket attack and initiated ground, air, and sea operations. According to reports, this onslaught resulted in the deaths of over 600 Israelis and left 1,000 others wounded. Meanwhile, Gaza officials reported that the intensive Israeli airstrikes on the coastal enclave had led to a Palestinian death toll of at least 413, with thousands more sustaining injuries.

Hezbollah, supported by Iran, announced that it launched a substantial barrage of artillery shells and guided missiles targeting Israeli positions in a disputed border region. The group stated that this attack was carried out as a show of support for the offensive initiated by Hamas.

Netanyahu vows to avenge Hamas attack

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to avenge what he described as a "dark day" in Israel's history.

"The IDF (army) is about to use all its force to destroy Hamas's capabilities. We'll strike them to the bitter end and avenge with force this black day they brought on Israel and its people," he said.

He cautioned Palestinians residing in proximity to Hamas installations in Gaza to evacuate immediately, as he promised to transform their hiding places into "rubble" in response to their unexpected attack. "I'm telling the people of Gaza: get out of there now, because we're about to act everywhere with all our force," Netanyahu said.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)