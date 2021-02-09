Congress starts 'digital warrior' campaign to counter BJP-RSS

Raipur: "To counter RSS and Bharatiya Janata Party's venom spreading communal propaganda through social media we are gathered here to launch ‘Join Congress Social Media’ campaign", Dr Chandan Yadav, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary for Chhattisgarh said on Tuesday.

Dr Yadav the made the bold statement against RSS and BJP while he was addressing a joint press conference at Congress state party headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan, in the state capital on Tuesday.

Across India, Congress will make 5 lakh digital army members in the coming three months, Dr Yadav said, adding, "In the meanwhile, for Chhattisgarh, we have set a target to make 12,000 members."

These new social media warriors will be those who are fighting alone to save the nation and Congress Party will provide them with a platform, as it was provided to freedom fighters against Britishers, Dr Yadav added.

We will counter the hatred-filled, communal biases and violence propagated by the BJP and its trollers through non-violence and truth.

"BJP is misusing social media platform to spread hate, lies, and fake news on social media platforms in the country and maligning our freedom fighters. Their photoshop ops against Nehru ji is known to all", Dr Yadav said.