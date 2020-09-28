Congress slams Tejasvi Surya for Bengaluru a 'terror hub' remark

The Congress, the principal opposition party in Karnataka, has sought the sacking of the newly appointed BJP youth wing president Tejasvi Surya who on Sunday said that Bengaluru has become a terror hub.

Congress leader B K Hariprasad, who lost to Surya in the Lok Sabha polls, said he is just trying to please his masters and alleged that Surya's statement casts aspersions on the Chief Minister.

"Wonder what Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Home Minister B Bommai have to say about their own MP Tejasvi Surya calling Bengaluru an epic centre of terror activities. Besides denting Bengaluru's image as an investors destination this is also an indirect attack on Yediyurappa" he said.

Congress state President DK Shivakumar in a tweet said, "BJP MP Tejasvi Surya calling Bengaluru, a global city known for Technology and Innovation, as an epicentre of terror is highly condemnable. GDP growth has crashed and with such statements, which investor will come to Bengaluru & Karnataka?Will PM and FM answer."

Another leader Rajeev Gowda said, "I am deeply pained that a MP representing Bengaluru is denigrating Namma Ooru with baseless allegations. Such irresponsible statements impact people's lives and besmirch our city's reputation."

Gowda said, "To curry favour with your Boss, don't unleash divisive agendas that disrupt our harmony."

Tejasvi Surya, the new chief of the BJP's youth wing, had said that Bengaluru has become the "epicentre of terror activities".

While his tweet on the matter has drawn attacks on social media, with many pointing out that Karnataka is ruled by the BJP, the opposition Congress has said the BJP should sack the new youth wing leader.