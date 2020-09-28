Bihar elections 2020: Devendra Fadnavis, Tejasvi Surya to interact with youth in Patna

Ahead of Bihar assembly elections, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP's Bihar election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis will be visiting Patna today and interacting with the youth of Bihar.
Fadnavis will be interacting with the youth of Patna at Yuva Town Hall in Bihar, with BJYM National President Tejasvi Surya. Taking to Twitter, Fadnavis wrote: "Looking forward to interact with the youth at Yuva Town Hall in Bihar, with BJYM National President MP @Tejasvi_Surya, today 4pm. #NDA4Bihar."
Earlier on September 25, Fadnavis had said that the current NDA government will be re-elected in Bihar. Fadnavis claimed that the people's faith remained in PM Narendra Modi and the Nitish Kumar-Sushil Modi government. Bihar polls will be held in three phases in October-November.
"For the 1st time such a large exercise is to be held in world during COVID. People of Bihar have faith in Modi ji, also govt under Nitish Kumar ji & Sushil Modi ji has worked for people. It'll be re-elected," Fadnavis said.
Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases with polling to take place on October 28, and November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.
