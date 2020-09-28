Bihar elections 2020: Devendra Fadnavis, Tejasvi Surya to interact with youth in Patna

Ahead of Bihar assembly elections, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP's Bihar election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis will be visiting Patna today and interacting with the youth of Bihar.

Fadnavis will be interacting with the youth of Patna at Yuva Town Hall in Bihar, with BJYM National President Tejasvi Surya. Taking to Twitter, Fadnavis wrote: "Looking forward to interact with the youth at Yuva Town Hall in Bihar, with BJYM National President MP @Tejasvi_Surya, today 4pm. #NDA4Bihar."