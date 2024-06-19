Congress Seeks Restoration Of Parliament Statues At Original Place

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge | File Pic

New Delhi: In a letter to Lok Sabha speaker and Rajya Sabha chairman, Leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress chief Malikarjun Kharge has requested for the restoration of that the statues of national icons -- Mahatma Gandhi, Shivaji, BR Ambedkar and others -- to their original spots.

In an unilateral decision, the statues were relocated to Prerna Sthal, a dedicated area at the back of the Parliament Complex. The decision has been strongly criticised by Opposition parties, who are demanding a rollback.

The decision to shift these statues and particularly that of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi is a clear demonstration of the way the Modi government and Speaker Om Birla used to act without consulting the opposition and serving a fait accompli.

Posting his views on X on Sunday when Prerna Sthal was inaugurated, Kharge pointied out that the dedicated committee for such purposes, which contains MPs from both Houses, has not been reconstituted since 2019 and called the decision to shift the statues of national leaders “arbitrary”.

Underscoring the point today, the Congress leader said making the decision without any consultation is "arbitrary" and "unilateral".

He posted his letter on X, in which he said the removal of the statues "arbitrarily, without any consultation, violates the basic spirit of our democracy".

The political row over the decision to shift the statues has been simmering for weeks. While there has been no response from the BJP, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has explained the decision in a statement.

"Due to their location at different places in the Parliament Complex, visitors were not able to view these statues conveniently. For this reason, all these statues are being respectfully installed in a grand Prerna Sthal in the Parliament House Complex itself," the statement read.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, who inaugurated Prerna Sthal on Sunday, said the spot is "motivational and inspirational and whoever spends time here will be inspired".

"People get inspiration from such great men...I think that the Prerna Sthal will always inspire the coming generations," said Om Birla, former Speaker of the Lok Sabha..