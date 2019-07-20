Congress says 'jungle raj' in UP, claims no water, electricity supply for Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Saturday lashed out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claiming 'jungle raj' in his state as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was taken by police to the Chunar Guest House in Mirzapur, where electricity and water supply were cut off.

Surjewala said that BJP government wants to deport Priyanka from Uttar Pradesh. "BJP Govt fails to prevent Sonbhadra Massacre! BJP Govt fails to act against guilty!"

"BJP Govt illegally arrests Priyankaji for wanting to meet families! BJP Govt cuts Elect/Water of Chunar Guest House where she is held! BJP Govt now wants to deport her from U.P! Jungle Raj!" Congress chief spokesperson wrote on his Twitter handle.

On Friday, Congress general secretary Priyanka was detained on her way to meet the kin of those killed in the July 17 Sonbhadra firing incident citing imposition of Section 144 in the area, which prohibits movement of more than four people in the area. She was escorted to Mirzapur by Uttar Pradesh Police from Vanaras.